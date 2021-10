Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 October 2021 05:27 Hits: 2

A British submarine accused of sinking a French fishing trawler in 2004 had "nothing to do with" the incident, the UK vessel's former captain said Tuesday, adding that the submarine was docked on the day of the tragedy. Relatives believe the trawler sank after a submarine caught its nets and dragged it down.

