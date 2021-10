Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 October 2021 12:17 Hits: 2

French cloud computing services provider OVHcloud said on Wednesday it was experiencing a network outage following a "human error" during the reconfiguration of one of its data centres.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/technology/20211013-french-cloud-computing-firm-ovhcloud-experiences-network-outage