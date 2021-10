Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 October 2021 15:15 Hits: 2

At least five US families associated with the embassy in Colombia have come down with symptoms of the mysterious “Havana Syndrome”, a potentially brain-damaging illness first detected in American diplomats in Cuba in 2016, just days before US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to visit.

