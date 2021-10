Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 October 2021 19:39 Hits: 7

Humans’ love for cheese and beer goes back a long way. But according to a scientific study published Wednesday, workers at a salt mine in Austria were already enjoying blue cheese and beer as far back as 2,700 years ago.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/culture/20211013-humans-enjoyed-beer-and-blue-cheese-2-700-years-ago-study-finds