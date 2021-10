Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 October 2021 14:43 Hits: 3

PETALING JAYA: Port Klang has been recognised as having the most efficient operations among 22 of the world’s biggest and most prominent ports worldwide, says Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/10/13/dr-wee-port-klang-recognised-as-most-efficient-in-operations