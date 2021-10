Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 October 2021 15:28 Hits: 6

TUNIS/LONDON (Reuters) - Tunisia's new government said this week that balancing public finances will be a priority, but it and President Kais Saied face a hard road to convince markets and foreign donors they are ready to hash out a rescue package. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/10/13/tunisia039s-new-government-faces-hard-road-to-rescue-package