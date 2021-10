Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 October 2021 16:21 Hits: 9

LA PALMA, Spain (Reuters) - Several emaciated dogs lie curled up in and around a walled, ash-covered yard cut off by volcanic lava in the mountainous area of Todoque on the Spanish island of La Palma, until a drone appears in the sky to drop packages with food and water. Read full story

