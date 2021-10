Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 October 2021 17:17 Hits: 8

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union proposed measures on Wednesday that could halve customs paperwork required to move goods from Britain to Northern Ireland and cut checks on food imports by 80%. Read full story

