Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 October 2021 17:35 Hits: 7

KABUL (Reuters) - Aid agencies delivered food, blankets and cash to hundreds of displaced families in Kabul on Wednesday as humanitarian assistance begins to trickle into Afghanistan following warnings the country faces potentially catastrophic famine this winter. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/10/14/agencies-distribute-food-blankets-cash-as-hunger-and-cold-threaten-afghanistan