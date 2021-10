Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 October 2021 15:35 Hits: 9

The Taliban have promised to keep the extremist Islamic State in check, but recent deadly attacks are raising questions about the new Afghan government’s ability to maintain peace. The Taliban have rejected the idea of cooperation with the U.S. against IS.

