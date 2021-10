Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 October 2021 18:47 Hits: 7

For these para rowers, individual effort, athletic prowess, and their teammates’ support propel them to success, despite their disabilities.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Society/2021/1013/Finding-resilience-Para-rowers-upend-notions-of-ability?icid=rss