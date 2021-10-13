The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Missing in Brooks County : Thousands of Migrants Denied Due Process at Border Have Died in Desert

Category: World Hits: 1

Button seg2 missing

We continue to look at the humanitarian crisis along the border, where more people are dying trying to cross the U.S.-Mexico border than ever before, as President Biden has increased funding for border enforcement and militarization even as he vowed not to expand Trump’s border wall. We go to Brooks County in South Texas, which has recorded at least 98 migrant deaths so far this year, nearly triple the number from 2020. “People are being expelled without any due process regarding their asylum claim,” says Eddie Canales, director of the South Texas Human Rights Center. “There really hasn’t been a change in policy,” said Canales, when asked about Biden’s approach to asylum seekers. We also speak with filmmaker Lisa Molomot, co-director of the new documentary “Missing in Brooks County,” which follows the story of two families searching for lost loved ones who went missing there after crossing the border, driven further into the desert by inland checkpoints and the policy in place since 1994 called “prevention through deterrence.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/10/13/missing_in_brooks_county_documentary

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version