Published on Wednesday, 13 October 2021

Surging electricity prices in Europe have offered a preview of what awaits developed economies as they usher in new energy systems in pursuit of net-zero greenhouse-gas emissions. Short-term disruptions are not yet avoidable, but they can be mitigated with deft management.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/eu-energy-crises-causes-solutions-by-xavier-vives-2021-10