Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 October 2021 09:55 Hits: 8

Ireland's letting go of peat as an energy source and restoring many of its CO2-storing bogland ecosystems. That's good news for the climate and, as the UN biodiversity conference takes place, for wildlife.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/end-of-an-era-ireland-says-goodbye-to-peat-to-restore-its-biodiverse-bogs/a-59482726?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf