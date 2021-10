Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 October 2021 11:16 Hits: 7

Europe will need to negotiate new contracts with Russian oil giant Gazprom if it wants to receive more natural gas deliveries, the Kremlin said.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/russia-says-gas-supplies-to-europe-are-at-maximum-levels/a-59489905?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf