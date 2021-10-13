The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Foreign victims of Bataclan attack seek solace in testifying at Paris trial

Foreign victims of Bataclan attack seek solace in testifying at Paris trial As the trial over the November 2015 attacks continues in Paris, British and Irish survivors of the slaughter at the Bataclan will address the court on Friday, adding their voices in English to the harrowing accounts from the mosh pit that night. They are among dozens of foreign plaintiffs – many having navigated through six years of anguish, isolation and paperwork from abroad – seeking closure from the trial in Paris. FRANCE 24 spoke with some of the British victims set to testify.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20211013-foreign-victims-of-bataclan-attack-seek-solace-testifying-at-paris-trial

