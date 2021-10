Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 October 2021 11:42 Hits: 8

WARSAW/BERLIN (Reuters) -Poland plans to spend over 1.6 billion zlotys ($404 million) on building a wall on its border with Belarus, according to a draft bill lawmakers are due to discuss on Wednesday, in a bid to stem the flow of migrants trying to cross. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/10/13/poland-plans-to-spend-over-400-million-on-wall-on-belarus-border