Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 October 2021 11:34 Hits: 6

The Jaguar Land Rover owner has raised $1bn for its EV business for which it will form a separate unit.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2021/10/13/tata-motors-soars-20-percent-on-news-of-fund-raise-for-evs