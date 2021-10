Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 October 2021 08:45 Hits: 6

Now that the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the deficiencies of economic deregulation and market liberalization, a new policymaking paradigm is emerging. But its success depends on concrete reforms and the creation of new mission-driven institutions.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/cornwall-consensus-rebuilding-global-governance-by-mariana-mazzucato-2021-10