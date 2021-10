Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 October 2021 15:36 Hits: 2

The disturbing images of neofascist party leaders storming the headquarters of Italy's oldest trade union is a sign that fascism is still alive and kicking, says DW's Giulia Saudelli.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/opinion-fascism-still-rears-its-ugly-head-in-italy/a-59483231?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf