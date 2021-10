Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 October 2021 16:30 Hits: 2

The detained woman is accused of destroying evidence in the corruption scandal that toppled Chancellor Sebastian Kurz. He and his allies are suspected of using state money to pay for fake surveys and positive coverage.

