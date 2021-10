Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 October 2021 19:09 Hits: 2

The top court ruled last week that parts of EU law were "incompatible" with the Polish constitution The ruling has been criticized by EU leaders and fueled speculation that Poland may one day leave the 27-nation bloc.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/poland-top-court-ruling-against-eu-law-comes-into-force/a-59486340?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf