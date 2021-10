Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 October 2021 19:18 Hits: 2

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has ruled that a contested maritime border between Somalia and Kenya should be adjusted in a way that grants Somalia rights over most of an oil-rich chunk of the Indian Ocean.

