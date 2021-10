Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 October 2021 19:46 Hits: 2

The new call for demonstrations comes after unprecedented spontaneous anti-government protests swept the country in July. Cuban authorities have accused opposition groups of trying to overthrow the regime.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/cuban-government-bans-upcoming-opposition-protests/a-59486385?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf