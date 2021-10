Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 October 2021 19:46 Hits: 2

The EU has announced a €1-billion aid package for Afghanistan to prevent "socioeconomic collapse," and German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the world cannot stand by as "40 million people fall into chaos."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/afghanistan-taliban-meet-with-eu-us-representatives-as-g20-holds-special-summit/a-59473960?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf