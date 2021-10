Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 October 2021 21:19 Hits: 2

There was a great deal of interest among investors as the EU's first "green bonds" went on sale. The investments will go towards funding sustainable projects.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/eu-green-bonds-get-off-to-a-record-start/a-59486461?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf