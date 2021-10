Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 October 2021 00:03 Hits: 8

The burial of a prominent neo-Nazi's ashes in the same plot as a Jewish musicologist has spurred widespread outcry. Berlin's antisemitism commissioner said "right-wing extremists deliberately chose a Jewish grave."

