Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 October 2021 03:48 Hits: 8

The drone, owned by Volocopter, offers a new method to transport goods to places that are otherwise difficult to reach. German logistics provider DB Schenker became a major investor in the drone last year.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-heavy-duty-drone-makes-first-public-launch-in-hamburg/a-59487600?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf