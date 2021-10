Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 October 2021 05:01 Hits: 7

Sebastian Kurz has stepped down, but not aside. With close ally Alexander Schallenberg now in the top job, the former chancellor hopes to continue pulling the strings in the background, say analysts.

