Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 October 2021 06:55 Hits: 6

China and India are struggling to obtain enough coal to get through the winter and power their post-COVID recoveries. Soaring prices are exacerbating the energy crisis and raising urgent questions about climate goals.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coal-crunch-asia-faces-winter-of-discontent/a-59486605?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf