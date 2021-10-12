The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Accused former president Compaoré's absence at murder trial is a 'shame', Sankara's widow says

Accused former president Compaoré's absence at murder trial is a 'shame', Sankara's widow says Thomas Sankara's widow, Mariam Sankara, fled to Burkina Faso with her two children after her husband's assassination in 1987. Today she is back in Ouagadougou for the opening of the trial. The former first lady told FRANCE 24 that the absence of former president Blaise Compaoré, the main suspect in her husband's assassination, was a "shame", adding: "I really hope that this trial will shed some light."

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/video/20211012-sankara-assassination-trial-compaor%C3%A9-s-absence-is-a-shame-sankara-s-widow-tells-france-24

