Tuesday, 12 October 2021

The EU pledged one billion euros in aid for Afghanistan on Tuesday "to avert a major humanitarian and socio-economic collapse", European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said. The Afghan people "should not pay the price of the Taliban’s actions”, she added.

