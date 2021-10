Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 October 2021 14:01 Hits: 2

Madgascar is experiencing what the UN has called the world's first "climate change famine", with food shortages a direct result of global warming. This is the fourth year in a row that the country's Grand Sud region has been hit by drought and more than one million people are in need of emergency food aid.

