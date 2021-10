Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 October 2021 14:47 Hits: 2

The European Court of Human Rights on Tuesday rejected a case by alleged victims of sexual abuse by Catholic priests who sought to hold the Vatican responsible, saying the Holy See benefited from legal immunity granted to sovereign states.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20211012-european-court-of-human-rights-rejects-case-seeking-to-blame-vatican-for-child-sex-abuses