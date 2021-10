Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 October 2021 21:57 Hits: 1

The UN's top court handed Somalia control of most of a potentially oil and gas-rich chunk of the Indian Ocean on Tuesday after a bitter legal battle with Kenya, which strongly rejected the ruling.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20211012-un-s-top-court-sides-mainly-with-somalia-in-sea-border-row-with-kenya