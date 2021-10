Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 October 2021 01:36 Hits: 8

The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives gave final approval on Tuesday to legislation temporarily raising the government's borrowing limit to $28.9 trillion, pushing off the deadline for debt default only until December.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20211013-us-house-passes-bill-to-raise-the-debt-ceiling-temporarily-averting-default