Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 October 2021 02:51 Hits: 8

The powerful younger brother of deposed late Algerian president Abdelaziz Bouteflika was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison for "obstructing the course of justice", the official APS news agency reported.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20211013-algeria-court-sentences-brother-of-former-president-bouteflika-to-jail-time