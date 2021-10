Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 October 2021 03:12 Hits: 7

The United States will lift restrictions at its land borders with Canada and Mexico for fully vaccinated foreign nationals in early November, ending historic curbs on non-essential travellers in place since March 2020 to address the COVID-19 pandemic, two U.S. officials said on Tuesday.

