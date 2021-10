Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 October 2021 03:22 Hits: 5

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera on Tuesday announced a state of emergency and deployed troops to two southern regions where clashes have broken out between Mapuche indigenous people and security forces.

