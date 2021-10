Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 October 2021 06:36 Hits: 5

A French soldier has died during a maintenance operation in northern Mali, Defence Minister Florence Parly said on Wednesday, bringing France’s death toll since the start of anti-jihadist operations in the region to 53.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20211013-french-soldier-killed-in-mali-accident-says-defence-minister-florence-parly