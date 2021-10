Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 October 2021 07:56 Hits: 7

KUALA LUMPUR (Bernama): The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry has assisted the Health Ministry (MOH) in preparing standard operating procedures (SOPs) for quarantine centres for children with Covid-19. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/10/13/covid-19-women039s-ministry-helps-in-preparation-of-sops-for-children039s-quarantine-centres