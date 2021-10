Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 October 2021 07:55 Hits: 8

KUALA LUMPUR (Bernama): Work to improve and maintain critical assets at the Sungai Selangor Water Treatment Plant Phase 1 (LRA SSP1) started at 9am on Wednesday (Oct 13) and is scheduled to be completed at 11pm. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/10/13/air-selangor-scheduled-maintenance-work-underway-water-to-be-restored-in-stages-from-5pm-on-thursday-oct-14