Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 October 2021 07:54 Hits: 10

SEREMBAN: Less than one per cent of the 7,273 state civil servants have yet to be vaccinated against Covid-19, says Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/10/13/less-than-1-of-negri-civil-servants-yet-to-be-vaccinated-against-covid-19-says-mb