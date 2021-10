Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 October 2021 16:27 Hits: 1

On Tuesday, AllRise, a group of climate lawyers, asked the International Criminal Court to investigate Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro for his Amazon development policies. The lawyers say “crimes against nature are crimes against humanity.”

