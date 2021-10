Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 October 2021 15:18 Hits: 1

Public financing will be key to building a climate-resilient future, but its potential is often overlooked. An upcoming summit offers an opportunity for public development banks to expand their influence and take advantage of post-COVID stimulus.

