The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

News Roundup: Debt ceiling hiked; DeSantis pays for bad advice; TX wants to control private business

Category: World Hits: 7

Welcome to Tuesday, everybody! The legislative branch of the government was able to take time away from not getting anything done to lift the debt ceiling, so that’s something. Centrist—or more honestly, conservative—Democrats continue to hide behind their even more cowardly Republican counterparts. Corruption pays in Florida. Everything is bigger in Texas, including the blinding hypocrisy of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who is deciding on how big government can regulate private businesses by not allowing them to follow public health guidelines. Oh, yeah, and Georgia seems to be shredding people’s right to vote—literally.

Here is some of what you may have missed:

Emeritus:

And from the community:

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2057658

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version