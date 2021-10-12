As CIA Warns China Most Important Threat to U.S., Is Biden Pursuing a New Cold War ?

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 October 2021 12:49 Hits: 6

We look at growing tensions between China and Taiwan as China’s military said Monday it had conducted beach landing and assault drills in the province across from Taiwan. Taiwan’s president responded on Sunday saying Taiwan would not bow to pressure from China. This comes as The Wall Street Journal has revealed a small team of U.S. special operations forces and marines have been secretly operating in Taiwan for at least a year to help train Taiwanese military forces for a possible conflict with China. We speak with Ethan Paul of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, who warns U.S. interference could cause “a conflict that could engulf the entire region.” His latest article is “Biden doesn’t understand the 'new Cold War.'”

