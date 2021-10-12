The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

As CIA Warns China Most Important Threat to U.S., Is Biden Pursuing a New Cold War ?

Category: World Hits: 6

Seg3 taiwan china

We look at growing tensions between China and Taiwan as China’s military said Monday it had conducted beach landing and assault drills in the province across from Taiwan. Taiwan’s president responded on Sunday saying Taiwan would not bow to pressure from China. This comes as The Wall Street Journal has revealed a small team of U.S. special operations forces and marines have been secretly operating in Taiwan for at least a year to help train Taiwanese military forces for a possible conflict with China. We speak with Ethan Paul of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, who warns U.S. interference could cause “a conflict that could engulf the entire region.” His latest article is “Biden doesn’t understand the 'new Cold War.'”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/10/12/china

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version