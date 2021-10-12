'Superman loves Louis Lane': Trump-loving lawmaker tweets hilarious typo in anger over new bisexual comic book storyline

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 October 2021 00:00 Hits: 1

It's official. There will be a bisexual Superman. And just as quickly as the news was announced homophobic conservatives went into overdrive.

The Superman is not Clark Kent but his son, Jonathan Kent, whose mother is Lois Lane, not Louis Lane, for those keeping track.

The New York Times reports Jonathan "will soon begin a romantic relationship with a male friend, DC Comics announced Monday." The reporter posted a "photo" of the new couple:

Please check out my piece about the Jonathan Kent news that @DCComics announced today. I spoke with @TomTaylorMade… https://t.co/CVxbItp3HC 1633963084.0

Meanwhile, Arizona Republican state Senator Wendy Rogers was apparently so triggered she tweeted, "Superman loves Louis Lane. Period. Hollywood is trying to make Superman gay and he is not."

Her tweet also relied on a bigoted and homophobic lisp "joke," saying, "Just rename the whole version Thooperman."

Senator Rogers is a freshman lawmaker who was elected last year after running for office in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, and 2018, before finally winning in 2020.

She was far from the only right winger (her bio reads: "Conservative America First Pro-Trump Republican," and "Air Force pilot, biz entrepreneur, homeschool mom. #MAGA") who is outraged, but she is getting mocked the most for it.

Clark Kent (the original Superman) still loves Lois (not Louis) Lane. DC comics (not Hollywood) have revealed Clark… https://t.co/B9l6kBf73E 1633988133.0





@WendyRogersAZ Wow. A gay lisp joke in 2021? You Republicans are just as lazy as you are trashy. 1633988351.0





Self own by typo. https://t.co/lCeogjdq6q 1633988198.0





A. Clark Kent loves Superman B. The Superman that's bi is Jon Kent (Clark's son) C. Who in the green hell is Louis… https://t.co/Ewpw8FOgPZ 1633990436.0





@patriottakes Here's Louis Lane https://t.co/LSnuSMV7Fk 1633990532.0





Everyone's dunking on the "Louis" thing but I am losing it at a sitting state senator doing a "gay lisp" joke in 20… https://t.co/FjzUUgbbA1 1633989427.0





Louis Lane, an alternate universe version of Lois Lane that’s a French King https://t.co/BhltPoADxA 1633990581.0





Homophobia but make it even gayer. Louis Lane!! I'm dying. https://t.co/1PVMFMQoi8 1633991608.0





@patriottakes Can we say how perfect to the point this tweet is by her mistakenly spelling it as “Louis Lane”? 1633989702.0





Holy shit, a gay lisp joke This is like finding an ancient stone tool, I'm way more impressed at the datedbess of… https://t.co/pc195aEeYy 1633991671.0





Damn, this is really bigoted. But also, "Louis Lane." https://t.co/LwC6aBKbj0 1633986615.0





@EmjayBoree Although, maybe some future Superman will love someone named Louis Lane (no relation). The world can do… https://t.co/tUIDPvx4ma 1633987063.0





A) Who is Louis Lane? Isn’t that gay? B) Not Hollywood:a DC comic book C) He is the SON of Superman (and Louis?). T… https://t.co/YCMdbgpu5w 1633990166.0





"Thooperman"? Seriously? You're doing the lisp thing in 2021? Are you afraid that if you don't resort to an archai… https://t.co/rffMdV7v7u 1633987683.0

