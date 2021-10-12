The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

'Superman loves Louis Lane': Trump-loving lawmaker tweets hilarious typo in anger over new bisexual comic book storyline

Category: World Hits: 1

'Superman loves Louis Lane': Trump-loving lawmaker tweets hilarious typo in anger over new bisexual comic book storyline

It's official. There will be a bisexual Superman. And just as quickly as the news was announced homophobic conservatives went into overdrive.

The Superman is not Clark Kent but his son, Jonathan Kent, whose mother is Lois Lane, not Louis Lane, for those keeping track.

The New York Times reports Jonathan "will soon begin a romantic relationship with a male friend, DC Comics announced Monday." The reporter posted a "photo" of the new couple:

Meanwhile, Arizona Republican state Senator Wendy Rogers was apparently so triggered she tweeted, "Superman loves Louis Lane. Period. Hollywood is trying to make Superman gay and he is not."

'Superman loves Louis Lane': Trump-loving lawmaker tweets hilarious typo in anger over new bisexual comic book storyline

Her tweet also relied on a bigoted and homophobic lisp "joke," saying, "Just rename the whole version Thooperman."

Senator Rogers is a freshman lawmaker who was elected last year after running for office in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, and 2018, before finally winning in 2020.

She was far from the only right winger (her bio reads: "Conservative America First Pro-Trump Republican," and "Air Force pilot, biz entrepreneur, homeschool mom. #MAGA") who is outraged, but she is getting mocked the most for it.














image
image.jpg?id=27647485&width=980

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/10/superman/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version