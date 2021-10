Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 October 2021 07:57 Hits: 6

The British government waited too long to impose a lockdown in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, missing a chance to contain the disease and leading to thousands of unnecessary deaths, a parliamentary report concluded Tuesday.

