Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 October 2021 08:16 Hits: 4

KUALA LUMPUR: In the five years since 2016, the value of durian exports abroad has grown by RM74.8 million or 107 per cent, said Deputy Agriculture and Food Industries Minister I Datuk Seri Ahmad Hamzah. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/business/business-news/2021/10/12/durian-export-value-grows-by-rm748mil-since-2016